Cloud Security Alliance Welcomes Inaugural Members of the CxO Trust Advisory Council

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, announced the inaugural members of the CSA CxO Trust Advisory Council. The Council, whose membership is reserved exclusively for C-level executives of CSA’s Corporate Members, will contribute to and advise on the overall strategy and roadmap of the CxO Trust, a first-of-a-kind initiative that brings together a community of C-suite executives to evolve cloud and cybersecurity understanding, knowledge, and needed solutions in response to enterprise challenges.

