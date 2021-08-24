Cloud Security Alliance Welcomes Inaugural Members of the CxO Trust Advisory Council
The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, announced the inaugural members of the CSA CxO Trust Advisory Council. The Council, whose membership is reserved exclusively for C-level executives of CSA’s Corporate Members, will contribute to and advise on the overall strategy and roadmap of the CxO Trust, a first-of-a-kind initiative that brings together a community of C-suite executives to evolve cloud and cybersecurity understanding, knowledge, and needed solutions in response to enterprise challenges.aithority.com
Comments / 0