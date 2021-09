Led by 01A, Lachy Groom and General Catalyst, the funds will drive product innovation and support customer growth as pandemic has put additional financial stress on employees. Origin, the comprehensive employee financial wellness platform, announced it has raised $56 million in Series B funding led by Dick Costolo and Adam Bain’s 01A, General Catalyst and Lachy Groom, with participation from existing investors Founders Fund, Felicis Ventures and Abstract Ventures, bringing its valuation to $400 million. This funding round will fuel Origin’s customer expansion and new product innovation, following a massive uptick in demand for financial planning benefits as the pandemic increased financial stress for employees.