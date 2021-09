The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has initially dropped a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, but as you can see, we continue to meander around the 50 day EMA. The 50 day EMA of course is an indicator that a lot of people pay attention to, especially in the futures market. The $70 level above is significant resistance, and therefore I think that a lot of interest will be paid to this market if we can get above there. The market breaking down below the hammer from the Monday session could open up a move down to the $65 level. Regardless, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of noisy behavior and of course with OPEC likely to increase production, that is going to throw more volatility into this market.