Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chelsea, MI

Chelsea school parents and residents debate masks

By Reporter
thesuntimesnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe debate around masks is a passionate one for many, including in the Chelsea School District (CSD) with the new school year now upon students and their families. CSD has a plan in place when it comes to dealing with COVID-19 concerns and its details can be read on the district’s website as the district says it’s anticipating a return to a more normal school year, even with the necessity to continue mitigation efforts due to COVID and its variants.

thesuntimesnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washtenaw County, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Health
Chelsea, MI
Education
State
Massachusetts State
Chelsea, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Education
Washtenaw County, MI
Coronavirus
County
Washtenaw County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Chelsea, MI
Health
Washtenaw County, MI
Health
Washtenaw County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
City
Chelsea, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csd#Stn#Covid#Csd#School Board#The Sun Times News#Change Org#Anatomical Donations#Stn#Icu#The Supreme Court#Covid Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The GOP-controlled Texas Legislature passed a broad overhaul of the state’s election laws Tuesday, tightening already strict voting rules and dealing a bruising defeat to Democrats who waged a monthslong fight over what they argued was a brazen attempt to disenfranchise minorities and other Democratic-leaning voters.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
The Associated Press

As fire nears, some Lake Tahoe residents buck order to flee

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — While most of his neighbors fled South Lake Tahoe as a major wildfire charged closer to town, Tod Johnson stayed put. The 66-year-old retiree swept up pine needles from the yard and roof of his home Tuesday after spending the night keeping an eye on reports of the advancing flames. The police knew he was there, but told him that when he leaves, he can’t come back until it’s safe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy