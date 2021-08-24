Hyperhuman Launches the First Turn-Key Fitness Professional App Featuring AI-Driven Auto-Edit for Quality Video Workouts & Limitless Revenue Generation
Hyperhuman is becoming the business-building platform for the next era of health & fitness featuring AI technology that removes the complexity and time needed to create studio-quality workout videos. “Our mission is to offer the most streamlined path for creating, distributing, and monetizing quality video content and a world-class experience...aithority.com
Comments / 0