Hyperhuman Launches the First Turn-Key Fitness Professional App Featuring AI-Driven Auto-Edit for Quality Video Workouts & Limitless Revenue Generation

Tools to help us meet our food and fitness goals have been around for decades. While technology may have changed the type of assistance that is available for the kitchen or gym, remember that any tool is helpful only if it is actually used regularly. Don’t let your food and fitness tech collect dust — if a specific item isn’t being used frequently, evaluate why it isn’t meeting your needs and think about trying something else. This piece provides some guidance on food and fitness technology to consider adding to your routine.