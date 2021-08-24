Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas State will limit beer sales during football games

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State football fans will not be able to buy beer or wine at concession stands throughout Bill Snyder Stadium during the upcoming football season.

A year after expanding access to beer and alcohol, the university said this week that it is returning to a previous policy that limited alcohol sales to specific areas such as club seating and beer gardens, The Kansas City Star reported.

Athletic Director Gene Taylor said the change comes after 60% of fans who answered a survey said they preferred limited beer sales and a combined exit/re-entry over beer sales at every concession stand and no re-entry.

The university will add a third beer garden this season where fans will be able to drink and watch the game on TV.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

553K+
Followers
305K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Beer Garden#American Football#Ap#The Kansas City Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
The Associated Press

No. 7 Cyclones looking to be more polished right out of gate

AMES, Iowa (AP) — For all the energy Matt Campbell has brought to Iowa State, the Cyclones have been notoriously slow starters his first five years. Northern Iowa from the FCS ranks is the opening opponent at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday, and a sharp performance will be expected from a No. 7 Cyclones team with its highest preseason ranking in program history.
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Hardaway: NIL rules help him recruit top class at Memphis

Penny Hardaway believes the new name, image and likeness rules helped him land another top recruiting class at Memphis. Hardaway said Tuesday the NIL rules helped ease the strain on players weighing their options between earning money by going to the NBA’s G League or going to college. Now Hardaway can add NIL options when aggressively pitching himself, his staff and what he’s building at his alma mater.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Cardinals place CB Malcolm Butler on reserve/retired list

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday, potentially signaling the end of his seven-year career. NFL Network reported Monday that Butler was mulling retirement because of a “personal situation.”. The 31-year-old Butler signed a $6 million, one-year deal with the...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cardinals-Reds game postponed, doubleheader on Wednesday

CINCINNATI (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed because of heavy rain. The game will be made up Wednesday as part of a split doubleheader. The first game will be the rescheduled one and start at 1:10 p.m. and the second one starts at 6:40 p.m. Both will be seven-inning games.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFLPA investigating Urban Meyer’s comments on vaccine status

The NFL Players Association has launched an investigation following Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer’s admission that vaccination status factored into the team’s roster decisions. NFLPA spokesman George Atallah confirmed the union’s action in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, hours after Meyer told reporters: “Everyone was considered....
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

LEADING OFF: Time for September call-ups, but not too many

A look at what’s happening around the majors on Wednesday:. Major League Baseball teams can now expand their rosters, but there’s something different about September call-ups this season — clubs can add just two players. Instead of swelling clubhouses and dugouts to 40 players, teams can only expand from 26...

Comments / 0

Community Policy