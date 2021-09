Microsoft plans to launch its Windows 11 operating system later this year. Some default applications that are available in Windows 10 will be updated in the process. The Snipping Tool becomes the new screenshot taking application on Windows 11; reason enough to check it out and find out how good it actually is. Is it good enough to replace dedicated screenshot capturing programs such as PicPick or SnagIt, and how does it compare to the two screenshots app of Windows 10, Snipping Tool and Snip & Sketch?