Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Introducing Skyy 10.8″ Android Tablet with the Most Advanced Glasses-Free 3D Optics

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the IQH3D 8.4″ 3D tablet sold out within a few months of its release in December of 2020, IQH3D is excited to announce the release of the new and improved Skyy 10.8″ 3D tablet. This upgraded version of the Glasses-Free 3D tablet now has the capability to stream 3D and VR content at the touch of a button. The Skyy tablet gives users access to a wider variety of content on existing streaming platforms such as YouTube and Vimeo. The Glasses-Free Skyy tablet is proven to be a much needed and extremely useful solution for our customers in the 3D and virtual reality markets. IQH3D has sold thousands of the 10.8″ tablet to B2B customers before the expected release date of August 26, 2021 and is planning to ramp up production before the end of October due to high demand. IQH3D is also currently exploring the use of our tablet sized technology for advertising and entertainment venues, as it is perfect for advertising and communication in small but high traffic areas such as escalators and elevators, as well as, great for virtual reality and 3D entertainment venues.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optics#Android Tablet##The Glasses Free 3d#Vr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
China
Related
Technologymmorpg.com

First Look: Hands-On with the Xiaomi Mi Router AX9000 Gaming Router

Aggressive aesthetics, oodles of aerials, and totally unnecessary lighting. It’s hard to mistake the Xiaomi Mi Router AX9000 for anything other than a piece of gaming hardware, but beyond the intimidating facade of this sleek-looking bit of networking kit, does it justify jumping up from the default ISP hand-me-down in the corner?
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

HP M24fd USB-C monitor provides power and video with one cable

In conjunction with the launch of the new HP Chromebase all-in-one desktop with rotating screen and HP Chromebook x2 11 tablet, Hewlett-Packard has also launched its new USB-C monitor in the form of the HP M24fd. Designed work well with Chrome OS devices, the HP M24fd USB-C monitor is equipped with a 65w USB-C cable that works with any USB-C capable laptop. Providing both connectivity and power in a single cord setup.
Electronicsandroidpolice.com

Another Android manufacturer is taking on Apple's MagSafe charging

Just a few days after Oppo unveiled some fancy new camera technology, the company has returned to show off its latest wireless charging gear. Like Realme before it, this magnet-based charging system is designed to take on Apple's MagSafe, with a few different form factors available for anyone looking to keep their phone powered up all day long.
ComputersComputerworld

Adobe continues to prove the iPad is a powerful creative tool

Adobe has published significant updates to its creative apps. In doing so, it continues to fulfil the "post-PC" promise behind the Apple iPad, with powerful new features that demonstrate the capability of the tablet to get real work done. A slice of computing. In part, Adobe is achieving this by...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

ZTE's Axon 30 has something to show Samsung about making under-display cameras really disappear

Last year's ZTE Axon 20 5G was the first device to ship with an under-display front-facing camera, giving users a full-screen experience without hole-punches or notches. Although the pixels on top of the camera weren't exactly invisible — something Samsung is currently experiencing with its first hidden selfie cam — it was still some impressive tech. ZTE has returned with the Axon 30, offering the company a chance to improve its display technology, all contained in a solid mid-range smartphone.
TechnologyPhone Arena

Apple forecast to ship 60 million tablets this year

The tablet market is dead, they said. With the size of phone screens constantly growing larger, who would need a tablet anyway? And now, with foldable devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 available, a tablet and a phone can be the same device. But along came the pandemic and things changed as those working from home or attending classes remotely turned to a tablet to get their work done during the day, and play games or watch streaming videos at night.
Electronicsbleepingcomputer.com

Samsung can remotely disable their TVs worldwide using TV Block

Samsung says that it can disable any of its Samsung TV sets remotely using TV Block, a feature built into all television products sold worldwide. This was revealed by the company South Korean multinational in a press release issued earlier this month in response to the July South African riots that led to large-scale looting, which also impacted Samsung warehouses and stores.
Technologymaketecheasier.com

Save Up to $53 on a Meberry Android 10 Tablet

If you like using your phone to do your computing but find yourself wishing it could be just a little larger, a tablet would be a great option. The Meberry Android 10 Tablet has everything you need, including a Bluetooth keyboard and cover. You can pick one up for as little as $126.99.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

WhatsApp prepares to expand multi-device support to iPad and Android tablets

WhatsApp is preparing to add multi-device support to iPad and Android tablets, expanding on the multi-device support beta that began to roll out for select users last month. Multi-device support means that it’s possible to run WhatsApp on multiple devices simultaneously. You can have the same WhatsApp account up and running on up to four non-phone devices. What this means is that you still can’t use the same WhatsApp account on more than one phone, but you’ll be able to use the same account on WhatsApp for Web, Desktop, and Portal at the same time. Now the company is preparing to add support for iPad and Android tablets, too.
ElectronicsLiliputing

Onyx BOOX Nova Air 7.8 inch E Ink tablet coming soon for $350

The Onyx BOOX Nova Air is an E Ink tablet with a 7.8 inch, 1872 x 1404 pixel E Ink Carta display, support for finger and pen touch, and software based on Android 10. Available for pre-order for $350, the Nova Air can be used to read eBooks, take notes, or run third-party applications available from the BOOX Store (or other Android apps if you want to sideload them from other sources).
ElectronicsThe Verge

Samsung’s art-inspired Frame 4K TV is $200 off

The Frame, Samsung’s HDR-compatible QLED that pulls double duty as wall art, is one of the more unique TV designs that didn’t die in the concept phase or on the showroom floor of CES. Designed to look like a framed and matted photograph, the 120Hz screen hides in plain sight when switched to an Art Mode that displays still imagery instead of a black void when turned off. It’s a stunner of a TV in many ways and, for a limited time, Best Buy and Amazon are offering the 55-inch model for $200 off, the second-lowest price we’ve seen this year on the high-tech piece of home decor. It’s the perfect way to convince your friends you’re a person of culture and refinement while still being a techie nerd who loves large screens.

Comments / 0

Community Policy