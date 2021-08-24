Cancel
UFC

'Ready for war,' Alexander Volkanovski undergoes intense takedown drill ahead of UFC 266

By Farah Hannoun, The Blue Corner
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexander Volkanovski is ready to go the extra mile if necessary against Brian Ortega. Volkanovski, who puts his title on the line against Ortega in the main event of UFC 266, is coming in with a different kind of fire. The reigning featherweight champion is ready to silence all critics when he takes on dangerous finisher Ortega and is aiming for an emphatic performance on Sept. 25.

