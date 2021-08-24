Cancel
NFL

SummerSlam gives momentum to WWE, Las Vegas

By JOE REEDY
CharlotteObserver.com
 7 days ago

Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch's return to World Wrestling Entertainment during SummerSlam isn't the only reason the company is feeling momentum going into the fall. Last Saturday's card at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was the highest-grossing SummerSlam ever, according to the company. It marked the first time it was held at a stadium in the U.S., with 51,326 fans in attendance. The 1992 SummerSlam was at London's Wembley Stadium.

