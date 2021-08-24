Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Mental Health Experts Concerned With Suicide Rate In Oklahoma During The Pandemic

By Brittany Toolis
News On 6
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma's suicide rates have been higher than the national average for years, and experts said they expect the state's 2020 numbers to be even higher. According to the CDC, suicide is one of the top 10 causes of death in Oklahoma. "Oklahoma has always had a high suicide rate, so...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Rates#Suicide Ideation#Youth Suicide#Suicide Prevention#Cdc#African American#Hispanic#Indigenous#Isolation#Veterans Affairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Mental Healthcentralfloridalifestyle.com

Spotting the Signs of a Mental Health Condition

With thoughts of earning good grades, acing the big tests, balancing extracurricular. activities, fitting in with classmates and getting into the college of their choice swirling around in their heads, it’s no wonder today’s youth is stressed out. For some, the pressure could lead to mental health issues, like feelings of anxiety, depression and other disorders. Add in a breakup with a significant other or fight with a close friend, and it could begin to feel like things will never get better.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Creating a Mental Health Crisis Plan

The day after I had a mental health crisis, I found all the sharp objects removed from the house. I felt hungover, wrecked — and very much eager to never go through that again. I didn’t go to an emergency room, but not because I shouldn’t have. It was because...
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

Kids, masks and mental health

This piece originally appeared on the Health Feed blog. Face masks have been identified as one of the crucial tools to help stop the spread of COVID-19 yet the debate over whether they work or are necessary has been ongoing since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strongly recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Minnesota Statethelandonline.com

Mental health crisis hurt by need for more workers

After finishing up her last class as an undergrad in Mankato earlier this year, Amily Smith excitedly spoke about her plans to enter the mental health workforce. The recent graduate from Minnesota State University gained experience as a recovery advocate at House of Hope in Mankato and as a medication technician at Wellcome Manor in Garden City. Both experiences solidified her interest in helping people with addictions, a co-occuring disorder for many people with mental health conditions.
Mental HealthShelbyville News

Pandemic has taken its toll on Americans’ mental health

Last year on one of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefings, he asked his audience, “How are you, really?”. He wasn’t inquiring about the health of viewers who might be recovering from the virus. He was asking listeners and viewers to think seriously about their mental health. Were they experiencing depression, anxiety, or other symptoms that might have been triggered by the isolation and social distancing that keeping safe required?
Mental Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Mental Health America Report Shows Blacks Most Affected by Incidents of Trauma and Violence

According to Mental Health America, overall, mental health conditions occur in Black and African–American (B/AA) people in America at about the same or less frequency than in white Americans. However, the historical Black and African–American experience in America has and continues to be characterized by trauma and violence more often than for their white counterparts and impacts the emotional and mental health of both youth and adults.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Pandemic mental health hinges on who you live with

Some days it may not have felt like it, but being locked down with your kids and spouse may have bolstered your well-being during COVID-19. A new study, titled "The Benefits of Living with Close Others: A Longitudinal Examination of Mental Health Before and During a Global Stressor," found that those who sheltered with children or romantic partners reported stronger mental health during the pandemic.
Mental Healthdrhyman.com

Is Our Modern Diet Behind Our Mental Health Crisis?

Mental health problems and chronic disease have something crucial in common. Most doctors and patients don’t realize the connection, so they focus on treating the symptoms. Few know that the real solution lies in identifying the root cause. And the root cause is often the same for these two health crises. The culprit? The industrial American diet.
KidsMedicalXpress

Child and youth mental health problems have doubled during COVID-19

For most children and adolescents, the past year has been a shadow of a typical childhood. Instead, there have been strict stay-at-home orders, repeated opening and closures of schools, social distancing from peers and other supports, limited or no access to sport and extracurricular activities, and many missed milestones such as graduation.
Mental Healththelandonline.com

Coming Sunday: Experts predict a mental health crisis

As the pandemic drags on for another year, mental health professionals and advocates warn more needs to be done to address mental illness. While Minnesota has made strides in recent years in tackling mental health issues, a variety of factors has experts sounding the alarm over what they see as an upcoming mental health crisis.
Mental Healthpurewow.com

The Upside of Having a Mental Illness in a Pandemic

“What do you think about all the craziness going on?”. “You’re not nervous at all? Wow, I’m shocked you aren’t totally freaking out.”. These are just a smattering of the questions and remarks that constantly came my way back in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started to truly take form here in the U.S. And not surprisingly—as more and more people began to feel increasingly nervous and scared about this unpredictable situation, I felt the opposite: calm, cool, collected.
Oklahoma StateNews On 6

Oklahoma Suicide Rate Highest Since 2006

Oklahoma has seen the highest number of suicide deaths since 2006 and mental health experts tell us there is a lot of work to do. Shannon Schwarz and Heather Borsuk call themselves suicide survivors. Borsuk lost her sister and Schwarz lost her son to suicide. They say that kind of...
Mental HealthNeuroscience News

Lyme Disease Heightens Risk of Mental Disorders and Suicidality

Summary: People with no prior mental health diagnosis who contract Lyme disease have a 42% higher risk of developing an affective disorder, such as depression, and a 75% higher rate of death by suicide than those without the disease. Source: Columbia University. In a new study, U.S. and Danish researchers...
Posted by
Sheeraz Qurban

How COVID-19 has affected The Mental Health of People in USA

COVID-19 has adversely affected The Mental Health of People in USA. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the daily lives of people world over regardless of age or nationality. Till date, more than 4 million people have succumbed to the virus. Collectively, it has affected economies, social lives, education, tourism ,etc. which has caused changes in daily life worldwide. While on individual level it has severely affected our mental health, particularly in the United States where 55% of women and 38% of men say that their mental health is negatively affected by the pandemic. People are worried about getting infected by the virus, employments and businesses, childcare and health along with shocking loss of their loved ones, family and friends. Despite facing several mental health issues , they are not getting help for their mental wellbeing.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Can Self-Harm and Suicide Be Predicted or Prevented?

Self-harm and suicide are substantial public health problems, but are essentially impossible to predict in individual cases. Self-harm is a risk factor for suicide, but the proportion of people with suicidal thoughts who go on to complete suicide is less than 1 in 200. In an overall sense, good mental...
Mental HealthWCAX

NH community mental health contracts extended during pandemic

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Community mental health centers are getting more money to provide crisis intervention services to uninsured and underinsured children and adults along with health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The Executive Council on Wednesday approved the renewal of contracts with eight centers through May 2022 and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy