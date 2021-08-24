The Best Karaoke Speakers for Your Next Party or Performance

Cancel
By Jon Adams
You don’t need to have a voice like Ariana Grande to have a love for singing. In fact, did you know that singing is actually good for your mental health? The act of singing actually triggers the release of endorphins in your body, and functions as an effective stress reliever. So the next time you’re having a particularly bad day, you may want to do some vocal warm ups and belt out your favorite song.

Whether you’re looking to hone your vocal prowess or throw a karaoke party, having your own karaoke speaker can go a long way especially since the topic of bars is still a touchy subject for some folks.

Karaoke Speaker Buying Guide

We examined the following criteria when assembling our list of the best karaoke speakers .

Sound: First things first, it’s all going to come back to how it sounds; you need a speaker that not only captures your voice, but projects it throughout the room. Look for a speaker with surround sound as opposed to a unidirectional speaker.

Price: It’s important to invest in yourself and your hobbies, but you don’t want to empty your wallet in the process especially because there are plenty of affordable options on the market.

Speakers can be particularly expensive, and as an electronic they are prone to breaking or sustaining damage over time. Make sure to see if there’s a warranty as well so you can protect your investment.

Connectivity: Cords and CDs are relics of the past — we live in a Bluetooth and streaming world now. The best karaoke speakers have been made with this notion in mind, and allow you to easily connect to your phone, WiFi or a karaoke app so you can freely access music to sing along to.

Lifespan: How long does the battery on your speaker last? Are you going to want to keep having to charge it? Probably not. Look for karaoke speakers that plug into AC power to keep the tunes going all night long.

Extras: Some speakers come equipped with fun features, such as voice and light effects, that enhance the overall user experience.

1. Singsation Karaoke Machine

Amazon

We’re big fans of this karaoke speaker because of all of its built-in features. For starters, it’s easy to connect it to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth when you want to sing along to a video. No need to worry if you are someone who’s staunchly in favor of using an auxiliary cord — you can still connect your device to the speaker. It’s even outfitted with a cradle, so you don’t have to worry about missing a lyric and/or have your phone or tablet falling while you get lost in the music. Two microphones are included, so you can sing solo or perform a duet.

As an added bonus, there are nine multi-color light modes and three voice effects (high pitch, low pitch and chipmunk pitch) to make your performance really stand out.

Buy: Singsation Karaoke Machine $89.50

2. EARISE T26 Portable Karaoke Speaker

Amazon

This sleek speaker may be compact, but it still has impressive sound capabilities. Boasting an HD stern sound quality, this speaker has a stronger and more balanced bass which leads to having a more dynamic and clear sound. With a 4.5-hour long battery life, you can take this wherever you feel like singing from: outside, inside, the beach, a tailgate or the backyard. The possibilities are endless.

In addition to coming with a microphone, an extremely convenient remote control is included so you can optimize your sound or change the song from afar.

Buy: EARISE Portable Karaoke Speaker $59.99

3. ION Audio Block Rocker Plus

Amazon

We recommend this dynamic speaker for someone looking to really take their karaoke experience to the next level. It’s a little pricier than some of the other options on our list, but the power truly justifies the price tag.

Not only does it deliver crystalline sound, this karaoke speaker features a 100-watt peak amplifier that can immerse the entire room with sound. To say its battery life is impressive would be an understatement; it can last for up to 50 hours. Plug your smartphone or tablet in via the USB port if they’re in need of a charge while you use them to follow along to the song. Connect them to the speaker with the built-in Bluetooth. The wheels on the bottom assist with moving or transporting if you need to.

Buy: ION Audio Block Rocker Plus $169.99

4. BONAOK Karaoke Bluetooth Microphone

Amazon

This is more of a karaoke microphone than a true karaoke speaker, but it is easily the most stylish and portable option on our list. It comes in an array of colors, and is every bit as practical as it is fetching. Consider it a triple threat, functioning as a speaker, media player and a recorder, with Bluetooth connectivity regardless of software or the app you’re using.

The powerful 2600mAh multi-protect lithium battery doesn’t take long to charge, and lasts up to 10 hours, so you can sing into the night. It’s also incredibly easy to use, thanks to the multi-function buttons, whether you’re looking to adjust the volume or switch between the different modes.

Buy: BONAOK Karaoke Microphone $29.99

5. Pure Acoustics Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This extremely durable Bluetooth karaoke speaker is easy to use and transport thanks to the handle, with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 10 hours. Two microphones and a remote control are included, as well as a power supply adaptor so the party doesn’t have to stop. There’s even a recording function if you want to make some memories.

This portable karaoke speaker is great to bring to functions, like a wedding, conference or school/work event. And of course, it’s great for at-home use too, blasting big, powerful sound that really fills your space.

Buy: Pure Acoustics Wireless Speaker $89.99

