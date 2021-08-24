Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida homebuyers struggle to compete. Can a real estate startup help?

By Bernadette Berdychowski
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMsAi_0bbYxpQr00
A home is for sale "by appointment only" with Keller Williams Realty at 350 Beltrees Street, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Dunedin. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Cash is king, especially for homebuyers in Florida.

The number of homes bought without a mortgage has skyrocketed, according to Florida Realtors. From May 2020 to this year, the number of houses bought fully in cash spiked by 150 percent. The booming housing market has put homebuyers who need a loan at a disadvantage.

Ribbon, a real estate startup, wants to give homebuyers a leg up against cash offers. The company is expanding into Florida this month.

“Florida right now, and Tampa, is one of the hottest real estate markets in the country,” said Shaival Shah, Ribbon’s co-founder. “And there are multiple offers from many different home buyers on any given day.”

The company will place an all-cash offer on a house in place of the buyer. If the offer is accepted, Ribbon will purchase the house and then sell it to the buyer at the same price when they finish securing a loan.

If a buyer can’t secure financing by the time the sale closes, Ribbon will rent the house to the buyer for up to 180 days until they can pay for it, Shah said.

“Florida’s is one of our highest demanded markets that we have,” he said, adding that the company has received numerous requests from consumers and real estate agents in Florida since they launched in 2017.

Cash buyers made up 37 percent of all homebuyers in Tampa during the first quarter of the year, according to data from real estate brokerage Redfin. These homebuyers, usually investors or wealthy buyers looking for a second home, are more capable of offering above listing price, said Kendall Bonner, owner of RE/MAX Capital Realty in Tampa.

“It’s disappointing and frustrating for both the customer and the agent when you finally find the right home and lose it to a cash investor,” she said. “”It’s exhausting. It’s hard to manage expectations of your customers when it’s so fluid this way.”

Bonner will be one of the first agents in Florida to use Ribbon as a tool and hopes the company can give locals struggling to find a home a boost. She said she sees many homeowners are afraid to sell their homes, fearing that if they sell too quickly they might not be able to buy another one in this competitive market. Many lenders require homeowners to sell their current home before buying the next one, she said.

“Sellers have the luxury of saying no to those offers,” Bonner said. “And it’s intimidating for some of those buyers to be able to participate in this current market.”

Ribbon is able to act as a bridge between the buyer and seller during this transition period. The company doesn’t guarantee the offer will be accepted, but it does guarantee to sellers that the deal will close.

“We are able to take buyers, FHA and VA or conventional mortgages, and then increase your likelihood of acceptance by turning them into a cash offer,” Shah said.

Andrew Bouery, an Atlanta homebuyer in the Army National Guard, was trying to buy a house with 20 other offers and wasn’t able to stand out with his VA loan. His Realtor Edgar Gonzalez of EXP Realty said he was also struggling with his other clients.

“I knew that we would be on the bottom of the stack,” said Gonzalez of the VA loan. “I had to start looking for other alternatives to be competitive. If not, I won’t be able to get these guys a house.”

Gonzalez found Ribbon through an Instagram ad and reached out to try it. It ended up giving Bouery a boost and he found a home. He was able to move in, paid rent to Ribbon while the military sorted out the paperwork for the mortgage and had the extra time to buy the house outright.

Tampa Bay ranked in the top 25 metro areas in the U.S. that saw the largest increase in home sales in 2021 with more than 8 percent growth between January and June, according to Credible, an online loan marketplace. It was one of 10 regions from Florida on the list, with increases largely driven by the inventory shortage of houses during the pandemic.

“At the upper end of the market, the truly wealthy turn out all right. They’ve got cash and they can deploy those resources,” said Daniel Roccato, a professor of finance at the University of San Diego and a personal finance expert at Credible. “At the other end of the market, particularly a first-time buyer, that part of the market has been hit really hard because of the price increases.”

Looking at the big picture, Roccato said, more options for buyers increases competition, which is healthy for the market. But there’s always a cost to consider.

Ribbon charges a 1 to 3.25 percent fee, more than any of the other states the company serves, due to Florida’s higher closing costs.

“Carefully weigh that against the traditional tool of getting a pre-approval letter and getting your down payment together,” Roccato said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Tampa, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Agents#Real Estate Company#Startup#Florida Realtors#Ribbon#Redfin#Re Max Capital Realty#Fha#Va#The Army National Guard#Exp Realty#Instagram#Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida resists federal school recovery money. And fights about masks.

Throughout the pandemic, many Floridians have come to see that local schools represent more than a place for classes. One key role they played was providing meals to children who otherwise might go hungry. That option continues today. But change might be on the way. Read on for the latest on that story, the state’s ongoing school mask battle and more Florida education news.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Prosecutor Jay Pruner, who put away Tampa’s most notorious, is retiring

TAMPA — For a glimpse at Jay Pruner’s prowess in the courtroom, look to a moment near the end of a 1998 murder trial. The defendant was Lawrence Singleton, found guilty of stabbing a woman in his Orient Park home. A jury would learn that 20 years earlier, he’d attacked a teenage hitchhiker in California, raping her before hacking off her forearms with an axe. In the penalty phase of Singleton’s trial, she became the state’s star witness.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Democratic lawmaker sues Florida over COVID-19 data

TALLAHASSEE — A Democratic state lawmaker and a non-profit group have filed a lawsuit alleging the Florida Department of Health has violated public-records laws by refusing to provide detailed data about the COVID-19 pandemic. Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, and the Florida Center for Government Accountability filed the lawsuit late...
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Judge Cooper ruled against Florida mask mandate bans. What’s next?

Florida’s school mask mandate battle hit a fever pitch at the end of last week as Judge John Cooper ruled against the state’s blanket ban of such actions, sparking immediate backlash from Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration. Can this week take it to the next level? Or will some other issue jump to the forefront? Read on for the latest on this story and more Florida education news.
EducationPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Social-distancing isn’t a burden, people | Letters

Why social distancing in stadiums will outlast the coronavirus pandemic | Aug. 12. I have been trying to understand why so many Americans refuse to get vaccinated, refuse to wear masks and refuse to socially-distance from others. I can understand there can be medical reasons for the first two — but not third. I recently went to my local tax office for a disabled parking permit, which I wasn’t able to do online. I got there early, had my mask on and tried to stay six feet away from everyone. The vast majority of the people in line were not masked and were crowded right behind each other. I kept moving to the end of the line so I could keep my distance. Thankfully, the office was very efficient, and the line moved quickly. I do understand that as Americans we have certain rights and freedoms, but I was taught that with those rights and freedoms come responsibilities to our fellow citizens. Somewhere along the way, that lesson seems to have been lost by many. We’re all the poorer because of it.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida faces more legal battles over school masks

Gov. Ron DeSantis’s effort to prevent Florida schools from issuing blanket mask mandates is continuing to draw legal challenges. Friday’s ruling by a Leon County circuit judge who said the governor had overreached appears to be just the start of a court fight that could play out on many fronts.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Publix and the butcher who saved our Thanksgiving | Letters

We’ve lived in Tampa 38 years, and have had nothing but excellent customer service from Publix. Our holiday tradition has been to order a fresh turkey from Publix. One year, a young man in the meat department said that our name wasn’t on a turkey in their refrigerator. We were not happy to have to take a frozen turkey home. On the day before Thanksgiving, the turkey was still partially frozen, so I called a Publix butcher to voice my frustration. He was apologetic, immediately checked the refrigerator, found a turkey with our name on it and was puzzled how the young man could have missed it. He offered us the fresh turkey, but I refused because I did not want to waste the turkey we already had. A few minutes later, the doorbell rang. It was the Publix butcher delivering the fresh turkey.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

TECO sends crews to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida recovery

A day after many people fled Louisiana as Hurricane Ida ravaged the state, crews from Tampa Electric Co. began a drive north to the battered state. Their goal: Restore power to residents as soon as possible and as safely as possible, the utility said in a news release. They’ll have their work cut out for them; Ida blacked out all of New Orleans on Monday morning, officials there said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy