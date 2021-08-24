The Q and Chingari Partner for India’s First Virtual Television Show Audition
QYOU Media announced the results of a marketing campaign run by its India subsidiary, The Q India, India’s fastest growing Hindi General Entertainment brand and channel and Chingari, one of India’s fastest growing short form video apps. The companies joined forces to launch a three week long campaign enabling any digital content creator the opportunity to submit an audition video offering the entrants the chance to be considered to be in the cast of the new Q exclusive crime fiction television series, Jurm Ka Chehra (formerly Crime Aur Kanoon). The auditions were held with an “Age No Bar” approach and amassed over 47,000 users virtually auditioning for a role in Jurm Ka Chehra generating a total of over one billion impressions on the Chingari platform, marking the largest digital consumption to date of content associated with The Q.aithority.com
