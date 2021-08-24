Cancel
Socorro County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Socorro by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Runoff from rainfall will cause elevated water levels within vulnerable drainages in and downstream of the Vic`s Peak fire burn area. Target Area: Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Socorro County in central New Mexico * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 1238 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow-moving, strong thunderstorms over the Vic`s Peak Wildfire Burn Scar Area. Excessive runoff is likely, and this will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Socorro County and the Springtime Campground.

alerts.weather.gov

