3 Flyers’ Jersey Sponsorship Options for 2022-23

Welcome to Flyers News & Rumors, where we will look at the latest signings the team has made and preview development camp on Aug. 28 – Sept. 1. Restricted free agents Connor Bunnaman and Travis Sanheim agreed to new contracts with the Philadelphia Flyers on Aug. 20 and Aug. 21, respectively. The former will provide depth at the center position for the Flyers, while the latter will return as one of the top four defensemen for the team. Development camp will consist of young players looking to improve their games, make an impression on the Flyers coaching staff or make the opening night roster.