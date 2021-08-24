Here's What's Really In El Guzii's Jailhouse Burrito - Exclusive

Cancel
There is no rice in El Guzii's jailhouse burrito, but there are ramen noodles. There is no chicken or ground beef or beans, refried or otherwise, but there are (wait for it) Slim Jims. We know what you're thinking. But El Guzii's jailhouse burrito is living proof that sometimes a whole really is greater than the sum of its parts. It's been four years since he first demoed them on YouTube. And the unusual dish is something that Gustavo Figueroa (that's the name El Guzii goes by when he's not making YouTube videos for his 5.88 million followers) still thinks about. While having a soft spot for any, single food item for four years is impressive, since debuting the jailhouse burrito, El Guzii has gone on to create Kung Fu Panda's dumplings, brownies made with beans, and Nutella pizza with cream cheese-stuffed crust (via YouTube) — to name a few.

