Here's What's Really In El Guzii's Jailhouse Burrito - Exclusive

To know Olive Garden is to love Olive Garden, and what's not to love? Creamy pasta, buttery breadsticks, and the salad is so good, there might as well be butter in that too. It may not be authentically Italian, but do you really care? That may be up for debate, but what is official is that OG is comfort food you can always depend on, topped off with some signature mint chocolates. But what's it like to work at Olive Garden? There's got to be a behind-the-scenes vibe that only the insiders can adequately describe. For example, as patrons, we may be drowning in the "multiple carbs for the price of one" goodness (a.k.a. endless breadsticks), but that certainly doesn't mean the wait staff is thrilled about it.