Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

NAIOP Arizona Panel Event Examines Labor Shortage

By Monica Tapia
azbex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanelists at a recent NAIOP Arizona event recently tackled the skilled labor shortage and discussed ways to find and keep needed talent. Mike Bontrager: Alston Construction and Build Your Future Arizona. James Murphy of Willmeng Construction served as moderator. Low pre-pandemic unemployment rates made securing labor difficult, and the uncertainty...

azbex.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Cbre#Giants#Willmeng Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
EconomyPosted by
Connecticut Mirror

No, generous unemployment benefits are not driving the labor shortage

Conventional wisdom blames the current labor shortage on overly generous federal unemployment benefits. Such benefits can pay nearly as much as an hourly worker’s salary but are taken away upon accepting a job, making it reasonable to believe they could discourage a return to work. However, recent research shows that the impact of these benefits is likely small.
Phoenix, AZazbex.com

Industry Professionals 08-31-21

The Sundt Foundation awarded more than $72K in grants to 16 Phoenix-area nonprofits during its current giving round. The Sundt Foundation awards quarterly grants to local Phoenix charities that support disadvantaged children and families. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a committee of local Sundt employee-owners.
Scottsdale, AZazbex.com

Business Migrations Fueling Major PHX CRE Growth

Companies across the U.S. are packing up their businesses and flocking to Arizona. With its high-skilled talent pipeline, affordable cost of living, and lower taxes than neighboring states, Arizona – and primarily Metro Phoenix – has developed its position as an attractive business location, with no signs of slowing down.
Lewiston, IDPosted by
Lewiston Tribune

Labor shortage being felt locally

Reduced hours at restaurants and empty spaces on shelves at stores are two symptoms of a national labor shortage creating struggles for numerous employers in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington. Valley Vision President and CEO Scott Corbitt said he often encounters business owners who have struggled to fill jobs...
Michigan State983thecoast.com

Southwest Michigan Labor Market Report Finds Continued Shortage Of Workers

The Southwest Michigan labor market remains troubled as the summer comes to an end, according to the monthly data report from Kinexus Group and Michigan Works. The two say while the unemployment rate stayed steady at 5.7% until the end of June, the size of the labor force remains down by more than 4,200 people. The monthly report from Kinexus found while many workers remain on the sidelines, the number of available jobs continues to increase. The report showed more than 1,600 unique postings in July of 2021, the second highest number over the last three years. All four sectors show fewer workers than pre-pandemic levels with manufacturing down 9.8% from 18 months ago, healthcare down by 703 jobs, leisure and hospitality down a whopping 23%, and agribusiness down 11%. Kinexus CEO Todd Gustafson said the region is “seeing continued labor force disengagement, which could mean more supply chain problems, and a bumpy economic road ahead.” Kinexus says employers are offering more hiring incentives than ever to get more workers.
Pinal County, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Rose Law Group Founder and President Jordan Rose moderates Pinal Partnership panel examining impact of water shortage on developers, farmers

CASA GRANDE — The future of Pinal County will include less water, but more people, according to speakers at the most recent Pinal Partnership breakfast. A panel on water issues outlined challenges ahead for developers and businesses in light of recent announcements about limited access to diminished water resources within Arizona, and the southwest overall.
Rochester, NYwxxinews.org

Labor shortages spark more interest in open hiring

Widespread worker shortages have more local business owners considering a concept known as open hiring. "I think it has opened up their eyes that maybe they need to look at their hiring practices and think of other innovative ways they can get people into the door for their open positions," said Mubarak Bashir, director of the Greyston Center for Open Hiring of Rochester.
EconomyPosted by
Axios

Labor shortage has employers scrambling to offer new perks

Companies are rolling out perks at a feverish clip to lure employees. Why it matters: The economy is roaring back. Companies are pulling out all stops to win over the workers they need to meet demand. What’s happening: Walmart and Target say they will pay tuition for certain college programs...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Inside Look at the Labor Shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Employers are struggling to find workers all across the country. In fact, to return to normal, some reports say that over 8-million people will need to be hired to fill the empty positions.
Kenosha County, WIKenosha News.com

UW-EXTENSION: Labor shortage a symptom of shift in workforce

As the economy continues its recovery, many employers cite challenges finding the workers they need. “People need to get off their couches and get back to work…” is a bitter gripe that is heard around town, particularly as more and more “Now Hiring” signs pop up and businesses remain under-staffed.
RestaurantsWSJM

Survey Looks At Restaurant, Hotel Labor Shortage

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association has released results of a recent statewide hospitality industry survey showing that nine in ten restaurants and nearly every hotel is operating with inadequate staffing to meet consumer demand. Association President Justin Winslow says the shortage comes despite higher wages being offered by establishments.
Collegeslanthorn.com

US labor shortage affects GV students and employers

Currently, there are over 10 million available jobs in the US, approximately 1 million more than the number of available workers. Both small businesses and large corporations have reported difficulty finding employees to fill open positions, some of which have remained unoccupied for months. This issue has permeated Grand Valley...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Are Immune to Labor Shortages

A spreading deadly virus is an understandable reason for a hesitancy to work. Generous unemployment benefits may also be reducing the urgency in some cases. Lack of child care could be another cause limiting the labor force. Labor shortages are spreading across the economy. Mostly, they are concentrated in fields...
Economyeaglecountryonline.com

Indiana Private Employment Continues Recovery; Manufacturing Showing Biggest Gain

Indiana’s private employment increased month-over-month by 17,100 jobs and has recovered 96,600 jobs over the year. (INDIANAPOLIS) - More Hoosiers are returning to work ahead of the Sept. 6 scheduled expiration of federal pandemic unemployment insurance benefits, according to July employment data from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD).
Arizona StateEastern Arizona Courier

Colorado River water shortage significant for Arizona

(The Center Square) – Arizona’s water supply is going to take a hit in 2022 because of falling levels behind the Hoover Dam. The U.S. Secretary of the Interior announced Monday that, based on projected water levels at Lake Mead, an unprecedented Tier I shortage emergency would be enacted Jan. 1 for the Colorado River and its basins.

Comments / 0

Community Policy