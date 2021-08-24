Cancel
Why Some Bottled Water Could Actually Make You Thirstier

By Taylor Huang
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all know those people who will argue that Poland Spring water differs from Fiji Water. And, as it turns out, they are absolutely right. Some bottled water can actually taste different and even make you thirstier. Although Mashed has our own ranking of the best brands based on opinions and research, Time Magazine is here to tell you that both Dasani and SmartWater contain a handful of additives that lead to different reactions out of their consumers.

