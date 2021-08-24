Cancel
Animals

How to Make Your Property a Bird Sanctuary

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur homes are sanctuaries. They contain all the things we need to survive: food, water, shelter, and safety. Birds look to meet these same needs with their homes. While these basic requirements may seem easy enough to obtain, think about the last time you saw a bird loafing around. When you see birds, chances are they’re gathering food, making a nest, feeding a young one, drinking water, or fleeing from danger. Survival is hard for birds, and we can all do a little more to help them out. To start, we can design our homes and properties to be bird sanctuaries. By designing your property to help provide birds’ basic needs, you can enjoy more birds without leaving your home.

