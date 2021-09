The 2022 Ford E-Transit was originally revealed last November, at which time FoMoCo said that its all-electric van would launch in North America in late 2021. Back in May, Ford launched its E-Transit registration site and announced the vehicle’s MSRP in the U.S., and on the very same day, also announced that trials would begin in Europe very soon. Now, 2022 Ford E-Transit trials have indeed begun in Europe ahead of its launch in that region next spring.