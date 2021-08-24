Cancel
Nebraska State

State of Nebraska touts 'no mandated COVID-19 vaccine' in job ads for vets homes, other institutions

By Martha Stoddard, Julie Anderson Omaha World-Herald
tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bellevue state senator and several medical officials are raising "grave concerns" about a state pitch to fill jobs working with some of Nebraska's most vulnerable residents. In recent advertisements, the state touts its lack of a COVID-19 vaccination mandate to attract applicants for nursing and nursing assistant positions at a variety of state institutions.

