State of Nebraska touts 'no mandated COVID-19 vaccine' in job ads for vets homes, other institutions

Some Texas abortion clinics are already turning patients away even before the state's harsh new abortion law goes into effect at midnight. Since mid-August, all 11 of the Planned Parenthood health centers in Texas that provide abortion services have stopped scheduling visits after Sept. 1 for abortions past six weeks of pregnancy. Planned Parenthood's decision was prompted by a law known as S.B. 8, which bans abortions in Texas as early as six weeks into pregnancy.