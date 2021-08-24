Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dark Souls-esque action-RPG Stray Blade is launching in 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

By Jordan Gerblick
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago

Dark Souls-inspired action-RPG Stray Blade has debuted a brand new gameplay trailer alongside a 2022 release window for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. Stray Blade was first announced back at Gamescom 2019, but we haven't seen or heard much from developer Point Blank Games or publisher 505 Games since then. Today, we saw a few minutes of new pre-alpha gameplay footage that was followed by some developer commentary from game director Leonad Kausch.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
19K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Stray#505 Games#Point Blank Games#Asu#Sfx Magazine#Mmorpg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Walmart is selling PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles online today

Walmart will be selling PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles online today. As potted by Twitter user Wario64, the consoles will be available from 9am PT / 12pm ET on Wednesday. Once they’re available, you should be able to purchase the consoles through the following links while supplies last:
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Video Game Review – Hades on PS5

On paper, Hades isn’t the type of game you would expect to be one of the highest rated video games of all time. It’s an isometric rogue-like story of Greek gods and betrayal. Yet here we are, nearly a year after it’s release and the game’s long-awaited release to PlayStation and Xbox are atop many Most Anticipated lists. The Game of the Year award winner does so much right that it’s easy to understand why.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Sci-fi puzzler Seed of Life gets a release date and new trailer

Leonardo Interactive and Madlight Studio have announced they will be releasing their sci-fi puzzle platformer Seed of Life on 11th August on Steam. Travel to a beautiful dystopian semi-open world filled with strange and wonderful creatures to hunt down the mysterious device called The Seed. A trailer celebrating the release announcement can be seen below…
Video Gamespsu.com

Tales Of Arise Demo Launching For PS5, PS4 On August 18

Tales of Arise is getting a playable demo for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on August 18, Bandai Namco Games has announced. The next instalment in the venerable JRPG franchise is pencilled in for a September 10, 2021, and last week, its producer confirmed that there are no plans to release any story-based DLC for the project. There’s no Photo Mode currently in Tales of Arise, but the team haven’t ruled it out yet.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Eastward, the new RPG from Chucklefish, announces date and trailer on Switch and PC

Eastward has been the main protagonist of the Indie World of this August 11, dedicated to the next independent games for Nintendo Switch. The long-awaited new project published by Chucklefish (Stardew Valley, Wargroove, Starbound…) and developed by Pixpil will land on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this 16 of September. Have new trailer and we have large doses of new information for the call to be one of the great indie games of 2021.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Supernatural RPG Code Atma’s release date lands later this month

Agate Games is launching its new urban fantasy RPG Code Atma on August 19, and pre-registrations are officially open. The game is coming to iOS and Android devices, so be sure to head on over to the App Store and Google Play to sign up – there are freebies to win if enough of you pre-register.
Video GamesPolygon

Games Workshop promises not to sell out of new Warhammer 40K Kill Team set

Ever since the launch of the 9th edition of Warhammer 40,000, it seems that boxed sets of the grim wargame have been hard to come by. Now publisher Games Workshop is making an unusual guarantee: In a news post on Monday, the company promised that everyone who pre-orders a copy of Warhammer 40,000 Kill Team: Octarius this coming weekend will actually be able to get one.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Psychonauts 2 Video Introduces its New Characters

Fans of cult classic Psychonauts have been waiting for a sequel for a long, long time, and now that it’s finally almost here, the excitement and anticipation surrounding it are mounting by the day. Developer Double Fine Productions has been captalizing on that and regularly sharing new details on Psychonauts 2, and in a recently released video, they’ve talked a bit about the new characters that are going to be introduced in the sequel.
Video Gamespsu.com

Redgi The Rat Prince Brings The Fight In Tails Of Iron PS5, PS4 Gameplay Footage

Oddbug Studio‘s upcoming PS5 and PS4 RPG Tails of Iron has received another batch of gameplay footage for you to sink your teeth into. There’s plenty of action to soak up, and the game’s hand-drawn aesthetics really help to create a moody atmosphere as hero Redgi the Rat Prince slices his way through legions of bad guys. Check out the Tails of Iron gameplay trailer below.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Xbox console exclusive STALKER 2 runs on Unreal Engine 5

GSC Game World announced that STALKER 2 was coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC back in 2020. The developers have announced that the game is also using Unreal Engine 5, the latest version of Epic Games' Unreal Engine. STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl is currently scheduled...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Free Games on PS5

So, you’ve got yourself a PS5 and are now wondering what games to play. The good news is, you don’t have to buy any to have fun. There are numerous free games to play on PS5. And when you factor in those available on PS4 thanks to backwards compatibility, you’re spoilt for choice. But what are the best free games on PS5? If you’re wondering that, you’ve come to the right place.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

This Skyrim mod gives the Dovahkiin a Breath of the Wild-style paraglider

Skyrim modders have created a working paraglider, taking inspiration from Breath of the Wild in its look and feel. Just below, you can check out a gameplay snippet of the paraglider mod in action for Skyrim (via PCGamesN). It's a genius little creation by the huge community surrounding Bethesda's classic RPG, and even grants the player full directional control as they're floating through the air with the paraglider.

Comments / 0

Community Policy