Dark Souls-esque action-RPG Stray Blade is launching in 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC
Dark Souls-inspired action-RPG Stray Blade has debuted a brand new gameplay trailer alongside a 2022 release window for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. Stray Blade was first announced back at Gamescom 2019, but we haven't seen or heard much from developer Point Blank Games or publisher 505 Games since then. Today, we saw a few minutes of new pre-alpha gameplay footage that was followed by some developer commentary from game director Leonad Kausch.www.gamesradar.com
