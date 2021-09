The James Webb Space Telescope has also successfully completed the last tests and can now be prepared for the passage of the ship to the launch site. This was announced by the space agencies NASA and ESA. Those responsible are therefore certain that the Hubble successor will work as planned after the start and, above all, will master the complex process of unfolding. Next, the folded space telescope now has to be transported by ship through the Panama Canal to French Guiana. The space telescope is to be brought into space from Europe’s spaceport in Kourou there before the end of this year.