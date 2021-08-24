Cancel
Reactions to the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
(Reuters) - Rock stars and other fans across the globe reacted on Tuesday to the death of Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock during his nearly 60 years as a drummer with the Rolling Stones.

RINGO STARR

“God bless Charlie Watts, we’re going to miss you man, peace and love to the family, Ringo.”

PAUL MCCARTNEY

“I knew he was ill but I didn’t know he was this ill... Condolences to the Stones. It’s a huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock and a fantastic drummer, steady as a rock.”

ELTON JOHN

“A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company.”

BRIAN WILSON

“I’m just shocked to hear about Charlie Watts. I don’t know what to say, I feel terrible for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records. Love & Mercy.”

DURAN DURAN

“So saddened to hear about the passing of Charlie Watts. An absolute inspiration to a legion of drummers since the 1960s. A man of grace, style, dignity and composure.”

NILE RODGERS

“Rest In Power #CharlieWatts RIP. You are a smooth brother. Thanks for all the great music.”

ROSEANNE CASH

“Tom T. Hall, Don Everly, and Charlie Watts in less than a week. This is a kick to the gut.”

STEVE VAN ZANDT “This is terribly shocking. Not just one of greatest drummers in one of the greatest bands of all time, but a gentleman’s gentleman. He singlehandedly brought the Rock world some real class. Rock and Roll will miss him profoundly. We are significantly less without him.

BRYAN ADAMS

“RIP Charlie Watts, one of the greatest rock drummers ever and a real gentleman.”

PAUL STANLEY

“AWFUL NEWS. One of the true timeless icons and the backbone of the Stones. Hard to fathom the loss. So very sad.”

JOAN JETT

“Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed - no more - no less. He is one of a kind.”

BILLY BRAGG

“Exile On Main Street is a messy rock’n’roll masterpiece. Nothing happened in the studio each night until Charlie found the rhythm to whatever riff Keith was unearthing. Once they locked onto each other, things happened. He was the engine of the Rolling Stones. RIP Charlie Watts.”

NICKELBACK”For those of us that love music, we’ve lost one of the true pioneers of rock-n-roll. A consummate performer and an even better human. There’s so much to say about Charlie, but for now we will listen to the gift he gave us all - his music.”

DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES

“No matter what song the Stones played… it always had a deep groove… that was Charlie Watts…he will be missed.”

