Giant tortoise filmed ‘deliberately’ hunting, eating a baby bird in first documented video of its kind
(NEXSTAR) – Video of a giant tortoise hunting down and eating a baby bird is leaving biologists a little shell-shocked. The video, filmed in July on Fregate Island in the Seychelles, has been released as part of a recent study published in the scientific journal Current Biology. In the clip, the tortoise (Aldabrachelys gigantea) is seen “deliberately” hunting a tern chick that had fallen from its nest and landed on a log.www.wjtv.com
