Digimon Adventure's own WarGreymon has broken out of the anime with some appropriately Mega level cosplay! As part of the celebration of the 20th Anniversary for its original anime series, Toei Animation and Bandai brought back the Digimon franchise for a brand new anime series. This new anime brought back the original eight DigiDestined and took them on a new kind of adventure that fans did not see play out in the original series. This came with several new updates for each of the Digimon partners themselves, and this included Agumon's evolutionary chain as well of course.