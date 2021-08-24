Cancel
Climate change made deadly floods in Europe more likely, study finds

Knowhere News
Knowhere News
 7 days ago

Record rainfall that triggered deadly floods in Western Europe last month was made between 1.2 and 9 times more likely by human-caused climate change, according to a new study published Tuesday.

The study, conducted by 39 scientists and researchers with the World Weather Attribution project, found that the most extreme rain was a once-in-400-year event, and that climate change increased the intensity of daily extreme rainfall by 3% to 19%.

At least 220 people were killed between July 12 and 15, mostly in Germany and Belgium. Homes and other buildings were destroyed in flash flooding that followed heavy rainfall, and some parts of the region experienced more rain in a single day than they would typically expect in a whole month.

“These floods have shown us that even developed countries are not safe from severe impacts of extreme weather that we have seen and known to get worse with climate change,” Friederike Otto, the associate director of the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford, said in a statement. “This is an urgent global challenge and we need to step up to it. The science is clear and has been for years.”

The scientists focused on the areas around the Ahr and Erft rivers in Germany and the Meuse in Belgium, where rainfall records were broken. They also studied what occurred across a larger region, including parts of France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland, to establish how the weather event had been influenced by increasing global temperatures.

They warned that the warmer the Earth gets, the more frequent and intense such rain events will be. If global temperatures rose to 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels, the intensity of rain in a single day would increase by another 0.8 to 6% and would be between 1.2 and 1.4 times more likely to occur, their models project.

The U.S. state of Tennessee is now experiencing heavy rains. Deadly floods have killed at least 22 people this week.


