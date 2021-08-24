Only enough health supplies in Afghanistan to last a week, WHO regional officials say

The World Health Organization (WHO) has only enough supplies in Afghanistan to last for a week after deliveries of medical equipment were blocked by restrictions at Kabul airport, a regional WHO official said Tuesday.

The agency was also concerned the current upheaval in Afghanistan could drive up COVID-19 coronavirus infections. Tests for the virus have dropped 77% in the past week and vaccinations have also slowed, officials from the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean office said.

The WHO officials in the online briefing said 95% of health facilities in Afghanistan remained operational, but that some female staff had not returned to their positions and some female patients were now afraid to leave their homes.

“We rapidly distributed lifesaving supplies to health facilities and partners in Kabul, Kandahar and Kunduz but WHO now only has enough supplies in the country to last for one week. Yesterday 70% of these supplies were released to health facilities,” said WHO regional director Ahmed Al-Mandhari.

Deliveries from Dubai of more than 500 tonnes of medical supplies, including surgical equipment and severe malnutrition kits, had been held up due to restrictions at Kabul airport, the WHO officials said.

The agency was encouraged by countries offering flights to bring the supplies in and was hoping for progress on those conversations this week, Richard Brennan, the WHO’s regional emergency director, said.

“We're in negotiations with three or four countries... I think we will be able to secure flights,” Brennan said.

“We have had some encouraging signs and encouraging communications, that the Taliban authorities have made it clear that they want the United Nations to stay, that they want the continuity of health services,” he said.

“We remain cautiously optimistic that we will be able to get our operation back at increasing scale over the coming weeks.”

More than 18 million people, over half Afghanistan's population, need humanitarian aid to survive, the agency said. “These needs are increasing daily,” Mandhari added.