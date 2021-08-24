Chad’s former dictator Hissène Habré dies of COVID-19 at 79

Hissène Habré, the former president of Chad, died while serving a life sentence for crimes against humanity during his rule in the 1980s, the Justice Ministry in Senegal announced Tuesday. He was 79.

“Habré is in his Lord's hands,” Justice Minister Malick Sall told the television channel TFM.

The former president’s wife also confirmed his death to news media in Senegal, the West African country in which he was convicted. Several news agencies reported that he had died after being infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Habré was allowed out of prison for 60 days in April because a judge said he was particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus. His wife had petitioned the Senegalese authorities to release him on health grounds.

When Habré was convicted in 2016, he became the first former head of state to be convicted of crimes against humanity by another country’s courts, setting a global precedent.

His life sentence was based on crimes such as killings, torture and sex crimes. He ruled from 1982 to 1990, during which time investigators found that more than 40,000 people were killed under his reign.

The African Union mandated Senegal to try Habré in July 2006, more than 20 years after his reign, but then-president Abdoulaye Wade delayed the process for some years despite an agreement to create a special court for the trial.

Belgium also sought Habré's arrest over allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity following a suit filed in 2000 by three Belgian nationals of Chadian origin who alleged mass murder, arbitrary arrest and torture.

He was arrested in Dakar on June 30, 2013, in Dakar, where he had lived peacefully with his wife and children for more than 20 years.

Reed Brody, a lawyer who represented Habré's victims, said in a statement on Tuesday that Habré will “go down in history as one of the world's most pitiless dictators, a man who slaughtered his own people to seize and maintain power.”