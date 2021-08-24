Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

UN refugee agency presses Poland to help migrants on Belarus border

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qV4bP_0bbYtnln00
Barbered wire is pictured at the Polish-Belarusian border near the village of Usnarz Gorny, Poland, August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR and rights groups urged Poland on Tuesday to offer medical and legal support and shelter to migrants camping on the border with Belarus, a day after Warsaw said it would build a fence to prevent migrants crossing.

Poland and fellow EU states Lithuania and Latvia have reported sharp increases in migrants from countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan trying to cross their frontiers. The EU says Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is waging "hybrid warfare" with migrants to exert pressure on the bloc.

"While we acknowledge the challenges posed by recent arrivals to Poland, we call on the Polish authorities to provide access to territory, immediate medical assistance, legal advice, and psychosocial support to these people," said Christine Goyer, the UNHCR's representative in Poland.

On Monday, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that a new 2.5-metre-(8.2-foot)-high solid fence would be built along the border with Belarus. read more

"States have the legitimate right to manage their borders in accordance with international law. However, they must also respect human rights, including the right to seek asylum," the UNHCR said in a statement.

Poland's Foreign Ministry said it fully applies provisions of national and international law with respect to asylum.

"Poland fully respects the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees and complies with its provisions in the current situation. At the same time, we expect that Belarus, as a party to the Convention, to fulfill its obligations and will provide appropriate care to people in its territory," a ministry statement said.

The Helsinki Committee for Human Rights said on Tuesday it has requested the European Court of Human Rights take temporary measures to ensure Poland ensures the migrants' safety, and offer them food, water and shelter at a refugee centre.

The Polish Human Rights Ombudsman said Poland's Border Guard had violated the Geneva Convention by not accepting verbal declarations from some of the migrants that they wanted to apply for international protection in Poland.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
200K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#European Union#U N#Unhcr#Belarusian#Polish#Foreign Ministry#Border Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Poland
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Iraq
Related
PoliticsMiddletown Press

Poland seeks state of emergency along border with Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's government asked the president Tuesday to declare a state of emergency along the border with Belarus as it tries to stop migrants from entering from the neighboring country. The government cited the potential risk from foreign actors and the actions of protesters in Poland as rationales for the declaration.
ReligionRebel Yell

Church in Poland calls on politicians to help migrants | Free press

Warsaw (AP) – The Catholic Church in Poland has called on politicians in the country to work together to find a solution to deal with migrants who have arrived illegally. Representatives of all political forces must be guided by the core values ​​of hospitality and respect for newcomers, Primate Wojciech Polak said Thursday. “No one, regardless of religion or origin, is allowed to be an instrument in a political struggle.”
Politicsabc17news.com

Poland claims neighbor invites migrants, pushes them across

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister is insisting that efforts by Middle Eastern migrants to enter the European Union country from neighboring Belarus are part of an organized bid by the Minsk regime to sow political instability in the EU. Poland says it has sent tents, blankets, power generators and other items to help a group of some 30 refugees and migrants who have been stuck at the country’s border with Belarus for more than two weeks. Poland and other neighbors of Belarus accuse the government in Minsk of using the migrant flows to retaliate for the EU imposing sanctions on Belarusian officials. Almost 3,000 migrants have tried to enter Poland illegally from Belarus this month alone.
Immigrationdallassun.com

Switzerland suspends deportation of Afghan migrants

Geneva (Switzerland), August 12 (ANI): Switzerland on Wednesday suspended the forced return of failed Afghan asylum seekers due to the dire security situation in Afghanistan. The Swiss State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) joined other European nations - Germany and Netherlands who earlier in the day announced the halt of expulsions of Afghans, reported Sputnik.
ImmigrationVoice of America

Surge of Migrants Heading North Gather Along Colombia-Panama Border

Migrants from Latin America, Africa and Asia are flooding the streets of Necoclí, a town in Colombia across the Gulf of Urabá from the Panamanian border. More than 11,000 migrants are stranded at the port as more arrive with plans to travel north to the United States. Jair Diaz filed this report from Necoclí, narrated by Cristina Caicedo Smits.
WorldPosted by
Daily Herald

New US sanctions target Eritrea over Ethiopia's Tigray war

NAIROBI, Kenya -- The United States on Monday imposed new sanctions over Ethiopia's deadly Tigray conflict as hundreds of thousands of people face famine conditions under a government blockade the U.S. has called a 'œsiege' and fighting spreads into other parts of the country. The Treasury Department in a statement...
U.S. Politicsthelibertydaily.com

Seven Busloads of American Women Refused Entry to Airport, Now in Taliban’s Hands

The nightmare scenario in Afghanistan is worse than the vast majority of Americans realize as mainstream media refuses to report the truth from the ground. Making the disinformation worse is the White House’s attempts to hide the facts in an obvious PR campaign. With thousands of Americans stranded and now being hunted, the Biden regime is focused on optics.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

‘We’re not asking permission’: US veteran launches major private operation to rescue remaining Afghan allies

As the last US military plane took off from Kabul just after midnight on Tuesday, it left behind an estimated 60,000 Afghan allies and hundreds of American citizens who had been unable to escape in time - for many, a dismal and dishonourable finish to the 20-year conflict.For retired LTC Scott Mann, who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, it was not something he was prepared to live with. “We know instinctively, you know, in our gut, in our solar plexus, that we don’t leave our friends. We don’t leave anybody behind and we keep our promises” he said.Mr Mann,...
U.S. Politicsfloridianpress.com

Families Of Fallen Service Members Angrily Slams Biden As ‘Dementia-Ridden Piece Of Crap’ Following Private Meeting

Some of the family members of the 13 fallen U.S. troops killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing terror attack in Kabul airport are expressing their anger and outrage with “dementia-ridden piece of crap” President Biden, whom they hold solely responsible for the death of their loved ones, saying the private meeting Sunday was scripted and a “total disregard” to the fallen American service members.

Comments / 0

Community Policy