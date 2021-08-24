At Least 7 Californians Sickened In Outbreak Of Salmonella Linked To Italian Meats

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An outbreak of salmonella linked to the consumption of Italian-style meats has sickened more than half a dozen people in California and is now being investigated by the CDC.

Two outbreaks of salmonella have sickened at least seven people in California and dozens more in 16 other states. Twelve of those cases have sent people the hospital, according to the CDC.

Each person in both outbreaks reported eating salami, prosciutto, and other meats that can be found in antipasto or charcuterie assortments. However, no specific contaminated products have yet been identified, and the CDC is trying to determine if the two outbreaks are linked to the same food source.

Children younger than 5, seniors, and people with a heart condition or a compromised immune system are at higher risk for severe salmonella illness, according to the CDC. Symptoms of salmonella include extended and/or bloody diarrhea, a fever higher than 102 degrees, vomiting, and dehydration.

The CDC says until they identify which Italian-style meats are the source of the outbreak, all such products should be heated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees or until steaming hot before being eaten, in order to help kill the potential presence of salmonella.