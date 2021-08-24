Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

At Least 7 Californians Sickened In Outbreak Of Salmonella Linked To Italian Meats

By CBSLA Staff
Posted by 
CBS LA
CBS LA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36G7ME_0bbYtYTm00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An outbreak of salmonella linked to the consumption of Italian-style meats has sickened more than half a dozen people in California and is now being investigated by the CDC.

Two outbreaks of salmonella have sickened at least seven people in California and dozens more in 16 other states. Twelve of those cases have sent people the hospital, according to the CDC.

Each person in both outbreaks reported eating salami, prosciutto, and other meats that can be found in antipasto or charcuterie assortments. However, no specific contaminated products have yet been identified, and the CDC is trying to determine if the two outbreaks are linked to the same food source.

Children younger than 5, seniors, and people with a heart condition or a compromised immune system are at higher risk for severe salmonella illness, according to the CDC. Symptoms of salmonella include extended and/or bloody diarrhea, a fever higher than 102 degrees, vomiting, and dehydration.

The CDC says until they identify which Italian-style meats are the source of the outbreak, all such products should be heated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees or until steaming hot before being eaten, in order to help kill the potential presence of salmonella.

Comments / 28

CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
72K+
Followers
17K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Italian Food#Meats#Cdc#Sickened#Californians#Cbsla#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This in Your Freezer, Throw It Out Immediately, FDA Warns

Having frozen food in your freezer stashed away for a night where you're looking for a quick meal is always a great idea. We've all had evenings when frying up some frozen meat and veggies kept us full—and saved a lot of time. You may want to double check what you have in your freezer, however, thanks to a recent recall of products that sent three people to the hospital with salmonella poisoning. Read on to make sure you don't have this potentially contaminated food on hand.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You're Eating This for Breakfast, Get Rid of It Immediately, FDA Says

Many people say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but there's a major difference between simply eating breakfast and eating a healthy breakfast. That's particularly true now that a popular breakfast food has been pulled from the market due to the serious safety risk it may present to those who consume it. Before you put yourself in harm's way, read on to find out if you should be purging your kitchen of this product now.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Milk at Home, Throw It Away Now, Authorities Say

Whether you're adding it to your coffee in the morning or drinking it with your favorite dessert at night, milk is a staple in countless kitchens around the world. Unfortunately, if you're drinking one particular type of milk right now you could be putting your health at risk, authorities warn. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this dairy product from your fridge now.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Don't Eat This One Kind of Meat Right Now, CDC Warns

There's nothing like a charcuterie plate that's piled up with everything from prosciutto to parmesan, mustard to mortadella, and grapes to gouda. But before you dive into a spread at your next dinner party or at a summer barbecue this weekend, you need to know about the latest food-related outbreak that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating, especially if you're over 65. Read on to find out which Italian-style meats you need to steer clear of at the moment, according to the CDC—or at least, prepare in a very specific way.
Food SafetyFOXBusiness

Cake mix linked to E. coli outbreak, CDC says

Health officials are investigating an E. coli outbreak that they’ve linked to cake mix. As of last week, at least 16 people had been infected with the O121 strain of E. coli since February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They ranged in age from 2 to 73, and were all female.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

Never Prepare Your Frozen Food This Way, CDC Warns

Frozen food is great way to whip up a quick meal when you're pressed for time. Whether you're throwing chicken strips over a salad or making a steak dinner, having something on hand in the freezer can be a game-changer on busy weeknights. The way you use your frozen food is, of course, totally up to you, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns against making one very common mistake when preparing food from the freezer. To see what you should avoid when cooking frozen food, read on.
Food Safetyourcommunitynow.com

Recall: McCormick Pulls 3 Spice Mixes Over Salmonella Concerns

Check your pantry for these recalled McCormick spices. McCormick & Company is recalling three spices of its spice blends due to possible contamination from salmonella. The voluntary recall impacts three McCormick products: Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning. The company is asking customers to throw away the recalled product and contact customer service for a full refund.
Food SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Deli meats cause widespread salmonella outbreak across 14 states - what you need to know

Twelve people have been admitted to hospital for salmonella, and 24 people have been infected in total as of 24 August, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those infected report consuming salami, prosciutto and other deli meats.According to the statement, the US Department of Agriculture is investigating two separate strands of the disease; Salmonella Typhimurium and Salmonella Infantis infections.The Typhimurium strain has infected a confirmed 23 people. Nine people have been taken to hospital. After a lab investigation, popular antibiotics were found to be ineffective against 20 cases. In May and June, 13 people were infected with the...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Outbreaks Of Salmonella Tracked To 17 States, Including Colorado

DENVER (CBS4)– The Centers for Disease Control is investigating two outbreaks of salmonella across 17 states, including Colorado. Both are linked to Italian-style meats. (credit: Thinkstock) This includes meats like salami and prosciutto. Some are wondering if they should toss out any meats in the fridge. The CDC is still working to determine what meat brands are affected and whether both outbreaks originated from the same source.
Food SafetyPosted by
103GBF

Salmonella Outbreak Has CDC Warning: Don’t Eat the Shrimp

The CDC has issued a warning after a Salmonella outbreak has been linked to a number of frozen cooked shrimp brands sold all across the country, including at Meijer stores. Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled frozen cooked shrimp. Throw them away or return them to the store. The...
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Just Released a Warning That You Shouldn't Eat This Right Now

No matter what your culinary abilities are, cooking is as much about putting flavors together as it is making sure your food is safe to eat. But despite knowing the dangers of eating raw or undercooked food, it's not all that rare for people to taste test their recipe as they prepare their dish. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has just warned that there's one food in particular you shouldn't be eating right now to avoid a potentially serious illness. Read on to see what you might want to pull from your pantry.
Grocery & Supermaketfoodsafetynews.com

Walmart, Aldi among retailers that received recalled raw, frozen chicken products linked to outbreak

Federal officials have identified specific stores that sold recalled frozen, raw breaded chicken products. The products are associated with a Salmonella outbreak. At least 28 people across eight states have been confirmed infected in the Salmonella outbreak, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and infection. Eleven patients have been so sick that they were admitted to hospitals. No one has died.
Food SafetyPosted by
UPI News

Recall of frozen chicken products linked to 28 salmonella infections

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Indiana-based Serenade Foods has recalled tens of thousands of pounds of raw, frozen chicken amid an outbreak of salmonella infections across eight states, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. The recall, announced Monday, involves more than 59,000 pounds of breaded stuffed chicken products sold under the...
Food SafetyFood52

Why Are There So Many Salmonella Recalls?

If it seems like every week you’re reading about a food recall due to a salmonella outbreak, well, that’s because you are. In July and August alone, there have been recalls of blueberries, raw carrots, frozen breaded chicken products, frozen cooked shrimp, dry spice blends, and packaged salad greens, all due to salmonella outbreaks. These recalls are covered widely and frequently but rarely do we hear how we’ve gotten to this point...and where we go from here. How does salmonella get into McCormick seasoning blends? Why is chicken so often the culprit? Does cooking get rid of salmonella? I spoke with several food safety experts about how we’ve gotten to the point of weekly recalls and what this means for the future of food production.

Comments / 0

Community Policy