Few details on why COVID testing site at the Peoria Civic Center didn't reopen as promised
PEORIA — If you were planning to go to the newly reopened COVID testing site at the Peoria Civic Center this week, don't bother. The site didn't reopen on Monday as promised. Last week, area health departments promoted the site's reopening on their Facebook pages, but on Tuesday they provided little information on why the site didn't reopen, or if it's going to reopen at a later date.www.pjstar.com
Comments / 0