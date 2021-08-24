MLS All-Stars set to clash with Liga MX All-Stars

Atletico Madrid welcomes Villarreal to the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday as it looks to make an early move to the top of the La Liga table. Madrid has won its first two matches of the campaign, following up an opening week 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo with a 1-0 triumph over Elche last weekend. Villarreal, meanwhile, has kicked off its 2021-22 season with two consecutive 0-0 draws versus Granada and Espanyol, and will aim to finally score its first goal of the year versus an Atletico defense known to be difficult to break down under manager Diego Simeone. Up front for Madrid is Angel Correa, who has scored all three of his team’s goals so far and will look to add to his tally this weekend.