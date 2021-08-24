Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Beasley among four Bills players in COVID-19 reentry process

By JOHN WAWROW
MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — One of Bills general manager Brandon Beane’s worst fears was realized Tuesday when receiver Cole Beasley was among four players sidelined for at least five days after being deemed to have close contact with a trainer who tested positive for COVID-19. Also placed in the NFL’s five-day reentry cadence were receiver Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler. All four players have tested negative, while Beane said the trainer is experiencing mild symptoms.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Lenoir
Person
Joey Ivie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Reentry#Covid 19#American Football#Ap#The Green Bay Packers#Afc East#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Nflpa#The Indianapolis Colts#The Arizona Cardinals#Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills lose Beasley, Milano, Lotulelei, Davis, Klein to COVID reentry protocol

The Buffalo Bills season opener is about three weeks away, which is a good thing - because if their season were underway, the team would be left without five key players in their next game. Cole Beasley, Matt Milano, Gabriel Davis, Star Lotulelei, and A.J. Klein were all impacted by the league’s COVID-19 protocols, the result of close contact with a trainer who tested positive for coronavirus. Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News had the first reports, which were later corroborated by other members of the Buffalo Bills beat.
NFLCBS Sports

Bills' Isaiah McKenzie fined thousands for COVID-19 mask violation, Cole Beasley reacts: 'Make it make sense'

You can bet your bottom dollar the Buffalo Bills would love to focus solely on what happens between the lines in 2021, as they work to build on what was one of the more special seasons in franchise history -- finishing 13-3 in 2020 and going blow for blow with the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference championship. Not so fast though, because the COVID-19 pandemic has taken center stage in Buffalo, mostly due to the passionate refusal by Cole Beasley to get vaccinated. He's now been placed on the team's COVID/Reserve list along with Gabriel Davis, both receivers having had close contact with a trainer that tested positive.
NFLNFL

Cole Beasley among four Bills players required to quarantine following close contact with team trainer

The difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated NFL players has again become notable for a second straight day. Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis received negative results from their Tuesday COVID-19 tests, but were removed from the team facility and must enter a five-day re-entry cadence mandated by NFL-NFLPA protocols due to their close contact with a member of the team's training staff who tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed. Linebackers A.J. Klein and Matt Milano have also entered the same five-day re-entry cadence following their own close contacts with the aforementioned member of the training staff and subsequent negative COVID-19 tests.
NFLrochesterfirst.com

Four Bills players, including Cole Beasley, sent home as unvaccinated close contacts

Brandon Beane summed up the NFL’s current Covid situation very succinctly. “We don’t have it figured out. We don’t have it under control.”. A Bills training staffer–who was vaccinated–tested positive for Covid Tuesday morning after feeling something thought not to ‘be anything major’. The staffer was then interviewed to determine if he had been a close contact with any players, coaches or other staff.
NFLchatsports.com

Report: Bills WR Cole Beasley Out Five Days Due to COVID-19 Close Contact

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has been removed from the team practice facility after a close contact with a member of the Buffalo training staff who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the New York Daily News's Pat Leonard. Both Beasley and fellow wideout Gabriel Davis will be out of...
NFLthelcn.com

Report: 5 Bills players out after COVID exposure, including Cole Beasley

Five Buffalo Bills players, including outspoken wide receiver Cole Beasley, are on COVID-19 hiatus after being exposed to a member of the training staff who tested positive, the New York Daily News first reported Tuesday. Veteran defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, wide receiver Gabriel Davis, and linebackers A.J. Klein and Matt...
NFLWKBW-TV

Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley, three others identified as close contacts of trainer who tested positive for COVID-19

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane addressed the media Tuesday afternoon, announcing that four players were identified as close contacts of a trainer who tested positive for COVID-19. Those four players - WR Cole Beasley, WR Gabriel Davis, DT Star Lotulelei and DT Vernon Butler - have been sent home from the team's training facility. Per NFL COVID-19 protocols they must be out for five days from their last contact with the trainer who tested positive. Each player has tested negative to this point, the trainer that tested positive was fully vaccinated.
NFLCBS Sports

Bills receivers Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis enter Bills COVID-19 protocol following close contact with trainer

A day after Cam Newton was instructed to stay away from the Patriots' facility for five days due to the team's "misunderstanding" of the league's protocol on COVID-19 tests conducted outside of team facilities, Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis will now be away from the Bills' facility for at least the next five days after being placed on Buffalo's COVID-19 list, as reported by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.
NFLNBC Sports

Bills activate Cole Beasley, Star Lotulelei off COVID-19 list

After the requisite waiting period, the Bills announced they’ve activated the close contacts of a member of the team’s training staff who tested positive for COVID-19. Receiver Cole Beasley, receiver Gabriel Davis, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, and defensive tackle Vernon Butler are all back on Buffalo’s active roster. Under this...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Isaiah McKenzie, Cole Beasley at center of Bills’ COVID drama

“They got me!” Isaiah McKenzie wrote Thursday – after the league disciplined the unvaccinated wide out for failing to wear a mask. If only he was wearing something covering his face to hide his identity from the video cameras. McKenzie and Cole Beasley, two Buffalo Bills wide receivers, violated the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy