13 Must-Read Picks from Virtual Book Clubs — All Founded by Women

Here & Now's Scott Tong talks with NPR's Petra Mayer about her favorite books that came out this month as well as the results of the recently completed NPR Summer Reader Poll. Mainstream Western feminism has, as Rafia Zakaria is reminding us here, always been for and about white women. Our concerns and our agendas have been taken as universal. We've been sidelining and speaking over Black and Brown women for as long as feminism has existed. And that has done terrible harm in the world, and it needs to be torn down and rebuilt.