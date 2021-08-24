13 Must-Read Picks from Virtual Book Clubs — All Founded by Women
Brianna is StyleBlueprint’s Associate Editor and Staff Writer. She is an avid fan of iced coffee and spends her free time reading all things true crime. While most of us have likely heard the buzz surrounding popular virtual book clubs like Book of the Month and Reese’s Book Club, we did a deep dive and discovered four additional book clubs, what makes them stand out, and what they’re currently reading. Whether you’re a fan of the good old-fashioned subscription box, podcasts, or group discussions, this collection of book clubs offers a little something for bookworms of all sorts.styleblueprint.com
