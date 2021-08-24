Cancel
State police: Boy, 15, was DUI when he sped off I-95 in Westbrook in a stolen car and crashed into other vehicles

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
Three people, including a 15-year-old, were injured when the teen crashed a stolen car into two other vehicles on I-95 in Westbrook while fleeing police Monday, state police said.

None of the injuries was life-threatening. A judge ordered that the teen be detained on a half-dozen charges including third-degree larceny, reckless endangerment and operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. He is under police guard at a nearby hospital, police said Tuesday.

A series of events that led to his arrest started late Monday afternoon, as Tropical Storm Henri was still swirling over parts of the state.

According to the state police, about 4:20 p.m., troopers at the Troop F barracks in Westbrook received a 911 call about a Range Rover being driven erratically before pulling into the I-95 north rest area in Madison. A trooper parked at the Exit 63 on ramp and waited for the Range Rover to pass.

About 4:30 p.m., the police car’s license plate readers alerted that the plates of a car that had been reported stolen were in the area, and it turned out to be the Range Rover. While the trooper tried to catch up with the Range Rover, police broadcasted a description of another car — a Honda Civic — that had just been stolen from the same rest area, state police said in a report.

The trooper found both cars on the highway, and, without turning on emergency lights or sirens, followed them as they got off the highway at Exit 67 and got back on headed south. The Civic sped ahead, passing cars on the highway’s shoulder, police said.

Other troopers were in the area at that point, but police “disengaged and were slowing to stop” to wait for the Range Rover instead of pursuing the Honda, state police said.

While slowing down, troopers came upon a crash on the Exit 65 ramp in Westbrook. The Honda Civic and two other vehicles had just collided, causing “significant damage,” police said.

Besides the juvenile, two occupants of another car were taken to the hospital to be evaluated, they said.

The 15-year-old suspect was under police guard at the hospital until his release, when he was to be taken to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center to await his court appearance, state police said.

In addition to theft, DUI and reckless endangerment, he faces charges of conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny; failure to obey an officer’s signal; interfering with an officer and reckless driving, police said.

State police said he appeared to be under the influence of a drug.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

