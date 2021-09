We all know walking is good for us, but did you know it can actually help you live longer? Like, there is some real medical science to back this claim up. It's not just some mumbo-jumbo health stuff. If you take a brisk walk on a regular basis, you will trim your waistline down, lose body fat and improve your overall health immensely. However, there's some other amazing benefits your body gets from walking, such as improving or getting rid of glaucoma! You don't have to walk fast to improve your health either. Matter of fact, if you can't talk without breathing hard, you are walking to fast. Check out the video below and get a few more interesting facts about walking.