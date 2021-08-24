Cancel
Environment

Gloomy skies in the Coachella Valley

By Melissa Zaremba
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 7 days ago
If you are stepping outdoors today you may notice the mountains and sky is looking a little grey.

“I noticed all this smoke in the air and was like oh boy,” said local resident June Card.

South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Special Air Quality Advisory for the Coachella Valley and surrounding mountains. This is due to the wildfires in northern and central California producing large amounts of smoke.

Currently, the reading of our air quality is considered unhealthy, which is the color you see in red and the orange color is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Deputy Executive Officer for planning at South Coast Air Quality Management District, Sarah Reese, explains why having this smoke in our air impacts us.

"Typical matter like smoke has bad effects on lungs and it can also lead if levels are high enough the conditions can lead to death," Reese said.

Reese says sensitive groups like the elderly or people with pre-existing conditions such as asthma it’s important to take precautions during this air quality advisory.

“I would limit my time outdoors, maybe limit my exercising until if I’m exercising outdoors to times when the air is a little cleaner and then stay indoors with air conditioning, maybe limit other activities like grilling or other things that could cause air pollution and that can increase your exposure,” said Reese.

Local resident June Card has lived in the valley for over 28-years and doesn’t like seeing this view of these gloomy skies.

“I hope it goes away and they clear it up and we can get our fresh air back,” said Card.

The air quality advisory has been extended until Thursday August 26th.

For updates and more information you give visit the South Coast Air Quality website .

The post Gloomy skies in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ .

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
