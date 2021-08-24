Cancel
Yellowstone County, MT

Yellowstone County jail reports 8 inmates test positive for COVID-19

By Q2 News
BILLINGS - Eight inmates at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Mike Linder said Tuesday in a press release the first case was detected last Friday and "because of this, we have initiated protocols that were developed and put into place early on during the pandemic."

Some of these protocols include enhanced testing, isolation, temperature monitoring, and limiting non-essential access to the detention facility, Linder said. Personal protective supplies and sanitizer are being supplied and the medical staff at the jail is monitoring the situation and treating as needed.

As of Tuesday, the jail has eight inmates who have tested positive and have been isolated from the other inmates, Linder said. He said the latest information indicates two of the eight inmates were showing symptoms and the others were not.

"We do not have an identification on the variant of Covid but we are using protocols developed early on in the pandemic to prevent or lessen the spread of the virus," Linder said.

