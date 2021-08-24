Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Students begin moving into on-campus housing at Grand Valley State University

By Bianca Cseke
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pDJ4H_0bbYrIO800

More than 5,200 students will move into on-campus housing at Grand Valley State University before classes start Aug. 30.

This year’s move-in schedule was staggered to reduce density, according to a news release Tuesday.

Volunteers with the GVSU Helping Hands program assisted students with their belongings, including fellow students, faculty, staff members, administrators and alumni.

President Philomena V. Mantella greeted students, parents and supporters on both the Allendale and Pew Grand Rapids campuses.

“It’s great to see campus coming to life as students move into their living centers,” Mantella said. “It’s such an exciting time to be at Grand Valley.”

Move-in continues through Wednesday, Aug. 25, when “Transitions,” GVSU’s orientation program for new students, will begin.

The week ends with Convocation, which will commemorate the start of the new academic year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Allendale, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Education
City
Grand Rapids, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philomena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Pew Grand Rapids#Gvsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy