Asian American leaders fear COVID-19 origin report could fuel more bigotry, violence

By CNNWire
ABC13 Houston
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian American leaders are concerned that a report on the origins of the COVID-19 virus expected to be released this week by the Biden administration will be used to "legitimize racist language" and lead to more anti-Asian violence across the country. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of...

