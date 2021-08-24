Cancel
Chickasaw County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Chickasaw, Floyd by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Floyd and northwestern Chickasaw Counties through 215 PM CDT At 147 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Floyd to near Charles City. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Charles City, Floyd, Alta Vista, North Washington, Colwell, Colwell County Park, County Roads B 33 And T 76, Howardville, Devon, Deerfield and County Roads B 28 And V 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

