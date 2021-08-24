Cancel
Wolfgang Van Halen addresses fans asking for tributes to late father: 'I'm not f***in' playing 'Panama'

By Joe Cingrana
 7 days ago
Wolfgang Van Halen, son of late guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen, is publicly working through some issues with fans who believe he should be performing songs in honor of his father while he's on a headlining tour with his band Mammoth WVH, as well as opening for Guns N' Roses.

