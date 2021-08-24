Cancel
Salmon, ID

Salmon-Challis National Forest to terminate Stage 1 fire restrictions

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WANT_0bbYqpBO00

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Salmon-Challis National Forest in Idaho will end Stage 1 fire restrictions, effective at 12:01 a.m. on August 27, 2021.

All Forest Service lands (outside of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness) within the Salmon-Challis National Forest were in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.

Although fire danger across east-central Idaho remains high, fire management officials opted to move out of restrictions because the National Forest and surrounding areas have received recent precipitation as well as fire danger indices, which is a relative number indicating the severity of wildland fire danger as determined from burning conditions and other variable factors of fire danger, are moving downward as the summer season moves into the summer/fall transition.

A campfire can be one of the best parts of camping or provide necessary warmth to hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts. Fires can start quickly and will burn in vegetation that seems green but is drying out. Remember, if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave; pour water and add dirt to your campfire until it is cold.

The post Salmon-Challis National Forest to terminate Stage 1 fire restrictions appeared first on Local News 8 .

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
