Sindisa Mramba

World Bank Blogs
 9 days ago

Sindisa Mramba is the winner of the 2021 Blog4Dev competition for South Africa. Sindisa Mramba is currently in the second year of studying in his Politics, Philosophy, and Economics degree at the University of Cape Town, South Africa. Sindisa has an affinity for political discourse and developmental economics as these two areas of knowledge are increasingly becoming the key to the issues faced by a plethora of African societies.

blogs.worldbank.org

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sciencemymodernmet.com

Researchers Discover 1,000-Year-Old Burial of a Highly Elite Nonbinary Individual

In 1968, workers digging to lay a water pipe discovered a bronze sword handle. This led to the reveal of a 900-year-old grave at the work site in Suontaka Vesitorninmäki, Hattula, Finland. Inside the grave was an Iron Age individual dressed in women's clothing. The person's burial with a sword confused researchers. Was this an unusual warrior woman, or a double grave of a couple? Now, with the help of modern DNA analysis, researchers believe the grave may be that of a nonbinary individual who held high status in their Dark Ages Scandinavian community.
Public HealthIFLScience

Potential New COVID Variant Of Interest, C.1.2, Identified In South Africa

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa has reported the detection of a new potential variant of interest of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Currently known as C.1.2, the variant was found in all the provinces of the African country as well as abroad but with low frequencies. Less than two percent of all genomes are from this lineage.
Visual ArtSmithonian

Imagining a Different History for Africa Through Art

Acclaimed for her life-size pastel and charcoal portraits, Toyin Ojih Odutola now offers up a world so rich the writer Zadie Smith has compared it to a “novel of high society written by an African Edith Wharton.” The pictures appear in The UmuEze Amara Clan and the House of Obafemi, a new book tracing the imagined history of two fictional noble families in a Nigeria very different from the country where the 35-year-old artist was born. In her alternative history, the economic and social devastation wrought by the trans-Atlantic slave trade and European colonialism never occurred, and neither did Nigeria’s persecution of homosexuality. Instead, Ojih Odutola’s aristocratic families, joined by the marriage of two sons, take their wealth and status for granted. She hopes to inspire people who view these pictures to imagine a better future. “The speculative can be a bridge,” says the artist, who lives in New York City, “and the process of creating it an emancipatory act.”
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

After the Plague: The State of Renaissance Art History

When the executive director of the ACLU, Anthony D. Romero, delivered a cautionary TED Talk titled “This Is What Democracy Looks Like” in early 2017, his presentation was, in essence, an art history lecture on Ambrogio Lorenzetti’s frescoes known as the Allegories and Effects of Good and Bad Government, painted between 1337 and 1339 for the town hall in the Republic of Siena. Projected on the screen behind Romero was an image of the effects of Bad Government, where we see a devastated landscape haunted by spectral armies. A cityscape is marred by empty shops and crumbling infrastructure. Men and...
Religiontheadvocate.com

Facets of Faith: Rituals help make sense of life

Ritual plays a large role in life. Many people have a pattern they follow from the moment they wake up until they go to bed. In religious life, rituals often become more formal, sometimes with special clothes and scents and sounds, and can be considered sacred acts rather than just tradition.
Books & Literaturetheiet.org

Book review: ‘World Brain’ by HG Wells

Timely reissue for the visionary author’s prediction nearly a century ago of a global encyclopedia that would gather the world’s knowledge and make it freely available to all. The surest sign of a writer’s fame is when they themselves become a literary hero. This is certainly the case with HG...
EconomyMIT Technology Review

Pairing economics with empathy to study life in the developing world

Reshmaan Hussam ’09, PhD ’15, once dreamed of becoming a “psychohistorian” like the protagonist in Isaac Asimov’s Foundation novels who combines sociology, history, and statistics to save the world. Maybe, she thought, such a psychohistorian would be able to make sense of the stark and unnerving contrasts that marked her childhood living in suburban Virginia and visiting her parents’ families in Bangladesh. She remembers keenly the guilt and confusion she felt driving in Dhaka traffic with her family, watching barefoot children tapping the windows, begging for food and money. When she discovered development economics, with its focus on human behavior and experimental rigor, the field felt as close to Asimov’s psychohistory as she could get.
Religioneturbonews.com

Beneath the Surface of Jewish Life

Eastern Europe’s populations, especially Poland and the Ukraine, were poor, often uneducated, and lacked the manners and sophistication of the Western European elites. Due to these great differences, Western European intellectuals often showed contempt for the Eastern Europe masses living in the lands that stretched from Poland to the Russian steppes and from the Ukraine to the Balkans.
InstagramVice

Are astrology memes key to a postcolonial future?

A cat in a gold chain sits sprawled across stacks of crisp dollar bills, the words “Capricorn Sun” written beneath it; a screengrab from Carrie of the titular blood-soaked prom queen is labeled “Scorpio Moon”; an image of Miss Piggy wearing a nun’s costume, tagged “Virgo Rising” — these were the pictures that were peppered across social media as a viral meme trend took over Twitter timelines last month. In an online landscape where memes are headed the way of the nonsensical shitpost, this reorganization of internet fodder under zodiac categorization saw a return of the meme, courtesy of the human desire to know and be known.
Books & Literatureindiacurrents.com

On Tagore’s Trails in America

As a young man, Rabindranath Tagore was deeply impressed with the works of 19th-century American writers Waldo Emerson and Walt Whitman. Their works, he had felt, resonated with oriental ideas and feelings. The way America had fought for her freedom from the British and championed freedom as a fundamental human right had also left a lasting impression on the Indian poet-philosopher. Possibly, this had prompted him to send his eldest son Rathindranath to America in 1906, instead of England, which was the usual choice for affluent Indian families for their children’s higher education back in those days.
Visual ArtSunderland Echo

Major moments from modern history have been reimagined as ‘ancient’ cave art

Major moments from modern history have been reimagined as ‘ancient’ cave art - including the Coronavirus pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, and Brexit. Researchers polled 2,000 UK adults who had their say on what moments from the worlds of sport, technology, politics and popular culture should be immortalised in Buckinghamshire’s Hellfire Caves.
Indiabuffalonynews.net

Sanskrit is a language with deep philosophy: PM

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): On the occasion of World Sanskrit Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Sanskrit is an ancient as well as modern language with deep philosophy. Prime Minister Modi extended his best wishes on the occasion of World Sanskrit Day and shared his greetings...
Mental HealthThe Conversation

Lukas B. Krone

Originally a medical doctor from Germany, I'm now a PhD student in Neuroscience at the University of Oxford in the UK. My passion for sleep research started as a medical student, when I realised that poor sleep is one of the most overlooked health issues. It's surprising that we still don't really know how sleep is regulated and that there's such an immense lack of effective medical treatments to improve sleep. Many brilliant researchers around the globe have now identified sleep as an important filed of study and I'm confident that we'll soon start to see the fruits of the ongoing efforts to understand how sleep is regulated and how we can manipulate it for medical treatments. I hope to contribute to these developments as a doctor, scientist, and educator.
Photographypetapixel.com

Racial Justice Through the Lens of Science, Poetry, and Photography

Racial bias is well documented in photography—consider, for example, photographers’ inability to capture and expose darker skin tones with film. Within the emulsion of film, the chemicals that recapitulate light, is inherent social bias. There’s a distinct prejudice within the algorithms of our digital imaging technologies. Mainstream media are bereft...
Africaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Book predicts ANC's last decade of political dominance in South Africa

The declining political dominance of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) has increasingly attracted scholarly attention since 2009. Political analyst Ralph Mathekga's new book, The ANC's Last Decade: how the decline of the party will transform South Africa, is a welcome addition. The ANC's electoral fortunes have steadily declined...
EconomyWorld Bank Blogs

Supporting Youth-led Entrepreneurship in Rural Bhutan

Bhutan's unemployment rate has risen due to the COVID-19 economic downturn. Creating jobs for young people and investing in human capital is a top priority for Bhutan's government. A World Bank supported project aims to generate new and more productive employment for youth in Bhutan. “Coming from a family of...

