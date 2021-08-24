CIA Director William Burns held secret meeting in Kabul with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar
WASHINGTON - CIA Director William J. Burns held a secret meeting in Kabul on Monday with the Taliban's de facto leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in the highest-level face-to-face encounter between the Taliban and the Biden administration since the militants seized the Afghan capital, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomacy.www.chron.com
