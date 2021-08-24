Cancel
U.S. Politics

CIA Director William Burns held secret meeting in Kabul with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar

By John Hudson
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON - CIA Director William J. Burns held a secret meeting in Kabul on Monday with the Taliban's de facto leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in the highest-level face-to-face encounter between the Taliban and the Biden administration since the militants seized the Afghan capital, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomacy.

Washington State
Joe Biden
Mike Pompeo
