NYPD commissioner backs mandatory COVID vaccines for department: ‘We’re well past that time’

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Tuesday he was “100%” behind a COVID vaccination mandate for NYPD employees, more than half of whom remain uninoculated against the deadly virus.

“I think we’re well past that time. I think all across this country people should be embracing these vaccines,” Shea said on NY1 when asked if he would support a vaccination mandate for his employees like the one just issued for all city public school staffers . “We lost three members last week, two of them to COVID, and I think it’s all unnecessary.”

Shea, who came down with COVID and has since been vaccinated, said he hoped the orders would come from the state or federal level.

“We’ve trusted vaccines in this country for decades,” he said. “It’s eradicated serious diseases before.”

Three NYPD employees died of COVID complications within the last two weeks, bringing the number of department personnel to die of the virus to 60, officials said.

By last count, only 47% of NYPD employees have been vaccinated.

On Saturday, Shea sent a video plea to all his officers begging them to get the jab.

“In the last couple of weeks we went from 3% of our force out sick to 5%,” Shea said in a video message sent to all NYPD personnel work phones. “I think as the weather changes, it’s reasonable to expect that that’s going to get worse.”

“Please take the precautions now, before it’s too late,” he added.

The most recent NYPD COVID victim, Police Officer Sony Clerge of the Manhattan Borough Transit Task Force, died Friday morning.

Shea said that Clerge wad an “extremely healthy” man who never took a sick day during the first 17 years of his 19-year career with the department.

“Think about that, he never called in sick in 17 years and we lost him last week,” Shea said.