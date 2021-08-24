Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

NYPD commissioner backs mandatory COVID vaccines for department: ‘We’re well past that time’

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 7 days ago

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Tuesday he was “100%” behind a COVID vaccination mandate for NYPD employees, more than half of whom remain uninoculated against the deadly virus.

“I think we’re well past that time. I think all across this country people should be embracing these vaccines,” Shea said on NY1 when asked if he would support a vaccination mandate for his employees like the one just issued for all city public school staffers . “We lost three members last week, two of them to COVID, and I think it’s all unnecessary.”

Shea, who came down with COVID and has since been vaccinated, said he hoped the orders would come from the state or federal level.

“We’ve trusted vaccines in this country for decades,” he said. “It’s eradicated serious diseases before.”

Three NYPD employees died of COVID complications within the last two weeks, bringing the number of department personnel to die of the virus to 60, officials said.

By last count, only 47% of NYPD employees have been vaccinated.

On Saturday, Shea sent a video plea to all his officers begging them to get the jab.

“In the last couple of weeks we went from 3% of our force out sick to 5%,” Shea said in a video message sent to all NYPD personnel work phones. “I think as the weather changes, it’s reasonable to expect that that’s going to get worse.”

“Please take the precautions now, before it’s too late,” he added.

The most recent NYPD COVID victim, Police Officer Sony Clerge of the Manhattan Borough Transit Task Force, died Friday morning.

Shea said that Clerge wad an “extremely healthy” man who never took a sick day during the first 17 years of his 19-year career with the department.

“Think about that, he never called in sick in 17 years and we lost him last week,” Shea said.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Health
Manhattan, NY
Coronavirus
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Covid#Vaccinations#Nypd Covid#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Daily News

Florida Department of Education pulls funding from two school districts over mask mandates

The Florida state government pushed forward Monday with its punishment of school districts that ordered students and teachers to wear masks in class as the COVID-19 pandemic rages. The Florida Department of Education announced that it has withheld the monthly school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward counties, a punishment for their mask mandates that will continue monthly. “We’re ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy