Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Miami Dolphins may sit Tua Tagovailoa against Bengals and that is pefectly o.k.

By Matt Serniak
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt certainly appears the Miami Dolphins treated last week’s preseason game against the Falcons as their super important dress rehearsal week and let me just say that they looked dynamite in the first half. Tua Tagovailoa, in particular, played like a guy who has a firm command over the offense. Because of that and other factors, if it were me making the decision, which I assure you I’m not, I would vote for Tua not playing in the final preseason game on Sunday against the Bengals.

phinphanatic.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

136K+
Followers
327K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Falcons#The New England Patriots#Padless
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To Tua Tagovailoa’s Preseason Performance

It’s time to give credit where credit is due. Tua Tagovailoa played like a superstar during the Dolphins-Falcons preseason game Saturday night. Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was mediocre at best during his rookie campaign. He went 6-3 as the starter and had 1,814 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions. Most came away unimpressed by the rookie because of his inability to put up big numbers. Some even wanted the Dolphins to trade Tagovailoa and take another quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. Luckily, they didn’t.
NFLPalm Beach Interactive

Here's what Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa thinks of Dan Marino's recent observation

MIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins legend Dan Marino is a club executive and a regular observer at practice. And so it was no surprise when Marino complimented the outstanding growth Tagovailoa has shown in training camp this summer. "Tua has a better understanding of where he wants to go with the...
NFLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ response to Deshaun Watson trade rumors — and his confidence in Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores declined to address specifically if the team is still pursuing Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday amid a Saturday report that dubbed the Dolphins the “front-runner.” “Reports, speculations are not really things we get into,” Flores said after the Dolphins’ 29-26 preseason win at Cincinnati. “I understand the question, but as I’ve said in ...
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Brian Flores has no comment on Deshaun Watson rumors, 'very confident' in Tua Tagovailoa

In one way or another, Deshaun Watson will remain in the headlines. Ever since Watson reportedly made it clear he wanted a trade, the Texans drew a line in the sand -- refusing to acquiesce or take any calls from teams regarding a possible move -- but have seemingly softened their stance and are now listening to offers for the former first-round pick. So while Watson remains the defendant in 22 civil lawsuits and a federal investigation, trade rumors continue to swirl, and the Miami Dolphins find themselves the current centerpiece of them.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Tua Tagovailoa has 'done pretty good' this summer, says Dolphins legend Dan Marino

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores believes the ample preseason action sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has received this August should prove beneficial to his overall development. And although preseason statistics and scores don't hold much weight during training camp, franchise legend and Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino can't argue...

Comments / 0

Community Policy