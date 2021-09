With just one final opportunity to win the backup quarterback job, Feleipe Franks may have squandered away his chance to make the final 53-man roster because I don’t see this team keeping three quarterbacks. It wasn’t only that Franks played poorly; it was more the way Josh Rosen played. He looked more poised, comfortable, and deliberate in his throws than Franks, which shouldn’t be a surprise as the former first-round pick has started over 20 games.